‘For You Page’ to high fashion: TikTok trends that are taking over

Let’s talk about the For You Page.

For non-TikTokers, the FYP is the first thing users see when the app is opened and is curated by an almost alarmingly accurate algorithm to increase time spent on the app.

In addition to personalized content, the page often includes the most popular creators doing the most popular dances and wearing the most popular clothes.

Naturally, the fashion world has caught on, with the app influencing everything from designer trends to street style. Where bike shorts and claw clips thrive, TikTok has become not only a place for enticing videos, but also fast-paced fashion taken to the streets by students and celebrities alike.

Simply put, TikTok is shaping style this season. With ample time to spend on the internet, people of all ages are gathering fashion tips from the app.

Just a few of the trends that have taken the app by storm are claw clips, tennis skirts, bike shorts, shoulder bags and tie dye. Prominent TikTokers like Addison Rae and the Herbert Twins have been seen creating content wearing these trends, urging their followers to, well, follow.

Not only are micro-influencers, students and everyday people following these trends–A-list celebrities have also caught on. You can always count on Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to be up-to-date on the latest fashion trends, so, of course, they have been the main celebrities taking the streets sporting the TikTok trends.

Whether it’s the hair twisted up in a clip with strands framing the face, a pair of sleek bike shorts, or a croc shoulder bag (or all three), these girls are pulling off the entire FYP all at once.

Huge style secrets lie in these brief videos. @the_real_lin_shady teaches users how to wear a pleated black tennis skirt, @themontanaexperience shows the best vendor to get claw clips from on Etsy and @hayleylombard_ shares her secret to expensive activewear dupes.

Middle schoolers and adults alike are adopting style from the app, and, I don’t know about you guys, but I am definitely one of them. I didn’t even know I had an aesthetic until my FYP told me I did, and it was spot on. Suddenly I found 5 pairs of bike shorts in my cart along with 4 tennis skirts, a tie dye top and a bunch of fun clips.

The app’s influence on the fashion work and larger fashion market is undeniable.

When turning to Amazon to get myself a pair of bike shorts, a pack of tortoise shell clips, and a 90s inspired shoulder bag, I was able to do so seamlessly. Vendors provided me with tons of options, prices and colors due to the high demand.

Despite talk about TikTok coming to an end, the trends have had impacts that don’t seem to be going anywhere soon.

A look at the FYP’s impact

Butterfly clips in action:









Tennis skirts make a comeback:

Biker shorts mania:

As seen on celebrities:



