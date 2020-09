Miami vs. Louisville Live Blog

The Miami Hurricanes open their ACC schedule against the University of Louisville Cardinals (1-0) at 7:30 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary below:

Third quarter (00:40): Miami 37, Louisville 20: Jose Borregales makes a 22-yard field goal.

Third quarter (5:02): Miami 34, Louisville 20: Jaylan Knighton scores on a 75-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Third quarter (5:13): Miami 27, Louisville 20: Tutu Atwell scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from Malik Cunningham.

Third quarter (11:15): Miami 27, Louisville 13: Cam’Ron Harris scores on a 75-yard rush.

Third quarter (11:28): Miami 20, Louisville 13: Javian Hawkins scores on a 19-yard rush.

Second quarter (5:49): Miami 20, Louisville 6: Jose Borregales makes a 57-yard field goal.

Second quarter (10:07): Miami 17, Louisville 6: Jose Borregales makes a 48-yard field goal.

Second quarter (11:06): Miami 14, Louisville 6: James Turner makes a 22-yard field goal.

First quarter (1:41): Miami 14, Louisville 3: Jaylan Knighton scores on a 3-yard rush.

First quarter (7:11): Miami 7, Louisville 3: Will Mallory scores on a 17-yard pass from D’Eriq King.

First quarter (9:02): Miami 0, Louisville 3: James Turner makes a 40-yard field goal.