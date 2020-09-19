Football, Sports

Hurricanes reveal Turnover Chain 4.0

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

The wait is over. The Miami Hurricanes revealed the Turnover Chain 4.0, the fourth edition of the famed chain.

The chain was brought out after cornerback Al Blades Jr. picked off Louisville’s Malik Cunningham in the second quarter.

The state of Florida “U” charm weighs 300 grams, while the chain itself weighs two kilograms and is about 30 inches long. There are 1,400 sapphire stones in the “U” – half green and half orange. The state of Florida portion of the charm has 1,900 white sapphires.

Turnover Chain 4.0 took roughly three months to complete.

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

September 19, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


Around the Web
Miami-Dade academic leaders discuss tackling school reopening

University of Miami President Julio Frenk and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carva

Florida may hold the key to the 2020 presidential election

Experts in the Department of Political Science’s 2020 election class explain why all eyes may be on

Frost band marches to a new cadence

The Frost School of Music’s Band of the Hour discovers new ways to deliver school spirit at the Hard

Alumna pivots from the pitch to team communications

Lauren Markwith played four years with Miami Hurricanes soccer. Now, she is on staff for Inter Miami

University student creates nonprofit to support research on Visual Snow Syndrome

Sierra Domb uses her communications skills to raise awareness of and funding for studies on a sensor

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching