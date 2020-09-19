Football, Sports

Hurricanes reveal Turnover Chain 4.0

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

The wait is over. The Miami Hurricanes revealed the Turnover Chain 4.0, the fourth edition of the famed chain.

The chain was brought out after cornerback Al Blades Jr. picked off Louisville’s Malik Cunningham in the second quarter.

The state of Florida “U” charm weighs 300 grams, while the chain itself weighs two kilograms and is about 30 inches long. There are 1,400 sapphire stones in the “U” – half green and half orange. The state of Florida portion of the charm has 1,900 white sapphires.

Turnover Chain 4.0 took roughly three months to complete.

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

September 19, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


