18 Netflix thrillers for a socially distant Halloween

October is just around the corner, and it’s never too early to get in the spirit. Although Covid-19 means this Halloween will likely be spent indoors, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate.

Fortunately, Netflix has an abundance of horror films to keep you up at night. Below, is a list of great thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat while enjoying this spooky, socially-distanced holiday.

The Babysitter

This haunting film tracks the story of a 12-year-old boy in love with his attractive, blonde and popular babysitter. What he doesn’t love is that her friends are part of a satanic cult. Will he escape the cult and his hot babysitter with his life?

As an added bonus, the sequel to this film – “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” – was released just a few days ago and has a special place in TMH’s heart, as our former photo editor, Hunter Crenian, played a role in making the magic happen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

The Perfection

Incredibly elegant and suspenseful, “The Perfection” is full of unexpected twists. Two talented starlets find themselves in a terrifying tale of pain and consequences. One of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix, it’s a must-stream this spooky season.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

It’s proven that anytime Emma Roberts works on a horror project, it has to be good. Sorry; I don’t make the rules.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter is no different. In the dead of winter, the story follows two classmates left behind at their boarding school to fight against a mysterious evil. What could possibly go wrong?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

The Invitation

Would you attend a dinner party hosted by your ex? Well, that’s exactly what this film is about. Its steady arc from the protagonist’s amiability to downright apocalypse is fascinating. It’s intense with terror, so grab a friend to avoid being alone.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

In the Tall Grass

Netflix has an array of Stephen King adaptations, but this is one of the eeriest. Two children venture off into a tall field of grass to a save a lost young boy, but unfortunately, they find themselves lost as well. They struggle to fight off whatever evil is awaiting them…in the tall grass.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent

Head Count

A true thriller, “Head Count” finds a group of college friends accidentally summoning a terrifying, shape-shifting monster. To make matters worse, the shape-shifting creature wants them dead.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent

House of the Witch

In a Halloween-party-gone-wrong, these high schoolers find themselves stuck in a haunted house. When an evil spirit crashes their fun, no one knows who will make it out alive.

Rotten Tomatoes score: Not Available

Apostle

Set in the early twentieth century, one man must travel to a remote island. What’s waiting for him once he gets there? Oh, just his sister held hostage by a satanic cult.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent





Rattlesnake

After her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake, this mother desperately seeks help from a stranger. The stranger then asks for an inconceivable act in return for saving the daughter’s life. “Rattlesnake” tackles the looming question: how far will we go to save someone we love?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28 percent

Hush

A deaf, mute woman living alone in a wooded cabin – who would have thought this one would go wrong? Faced with a masked murderer breaking into her home, she must fight for her life – in silence.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

Terrifier

Clowns are spooky, but this film takes it to the next level. “Terrifier” tracks three women as they attempt to outrun a sinister, killer clown. With stalking and slashing, it’s a sure fright for the night.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent

Sinister

Trying to start fresh, a crime novelist’s family moves into a new home. He unexpectedly finds footage concerning a murder that took place decades ago. You might want to sleep with the lights on after this one.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent

Insidious

Although it has only been 10 years since its release, “Insidious” has already become a thriller classic. The film follows a family who leaves their home behind, convinced that it’s haunted. What they didn’t plan for, however, was their son to be the root of the problems.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

Fractured

This thriller traces a man who rushes his daughter to the emergency room after breaking her arm on a family trip. After waking up from a nap, he realizes that no one in the hospital remembers his daughter or wife besides him. “Fractured” will, no doubt, toy with your brain.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent

The Haunting of Hill House

Okay, so this one isn’t necessarily a movie. But, this thrilling series follows the paranormal experiences of one family, whose haunting started in childhood and continues through their adult life. “The Haunting of Hill House” is a Netflix original at its best.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

It Comes at Night

This film is especially scary in 2020. As a contagious virus attacks the world, one family secludes themselves in their remote, wooded cabin. “It Comes at Night’s” most terrifying theme is that the worst fear comes from inside, when you’re least expecting it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

Cam

“Cam” follows Alice, a young girl navigating the life of a sex worker on “cam girl” site FreeGirls.Live. She’s gaining popularity on the site, but that’s about to change. She’s been replaced on her own show by someone who looks exactly like her.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

Cult of Chucky

Chucky’s back, and he’s got old enemies to terrorize. This film proves that the classic franchise still has its charm – and its horror. Don’t watch this with the lights off.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79 percent