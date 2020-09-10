Miami vs. UAB Live Blog

The Miami Hurricanes open their season against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (1-0) tonight at 8 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary below:

Third quarter (00:00) Miami 31, UAB 14: Brevin Jordan scores on a four-yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King.

Third quarter (4:02): Miami 24, UAB 14: Cam’Ron Harris scores on a four-yard touchdown run.

Third quarter (6:19): Miami 17, UAB 14: Spencer Brown scores on a six-yard touchdown run.

Third quarter (10:15): Miami 17, UAB 7: Jose Borregales makes a 25-yard field goal.

Second quarter (10:04): Miami 14, UAB 7: D’Eriq King scores on a 12-yard touchdown run.

First quarter (1:04): Miami 7, UAB 7: Cam’Ron Harris scores a 66-yard touchdown run.

First quarter (2:40): Miami 0, UAB 7: Austin Watkins Jr. scores on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Johnston III.