Hurricanes debut new “The Crib” Touchdown Rings

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

After junior running back Cam’Rom Harris scored the first Miami touchdown of the season on a 66-yard rush in the first quarter, the Hurricanes revealed the second edition of the Touchdown Rings.

The rings are made of orange and green sapphires and contain 829 stones. The Touchdown Rings weigh 100 grams combined – 50 grams each.

They took roughly three months to complete, according to Miami Athletics.

The Hurricanes currently lead UAB 14-7 at halftime. Unfortunately, the Turnover Chain has yet to make an appearance.

Here are more photos of the rings:

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

Photo credit: Miami Athletics

September 10, 2020

