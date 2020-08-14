Voter’s Guide to Miami-Dade Primary Election

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Miami-Dade County constituents will vote for State Attorney, County Commissioners, Circuit and County Judge, Mayor, Property Appraiser and Community Councils.

Despite the increase of Covid-19 cases in Florida, constituents will be allowed to vote on-site for early voting and on election day. However, to reduce anxiety, the state of Florida has allowed vote-by-mail ballot for the August primary and the November general election.

Vote by mail

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day – August 18, 2020.

Voters can submit mail-in ballots by mail or they can drop them off in person at the Miami-Dade Elections Department, the Elections Department’s Branch Office, at any early voting locations, at four designated locations on election day or by voter’s designee.

Early Voting

If you’d rather cast your vote in person before the election day, head to one of several early voting sites in South Florida now through Aug. 16. During early voting, constituents can cast their vote at any Miami-Dade County voting location. Students can most conveniently head to the nearby Coral Gables Branch Library from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15-16. Click here for a full list of voting locations and schedules.

Election Day

If you wait until election day to vote, you may only head to the voting location designated to your address. For students registered to vote in Florida with a UM address, they must go to the Coral Gables Branch Library.



Miami-Dade candidates

Florida is one of nine states that hold closed primary elections. Registered party members are only allowed to vote in their designated party and the nonpartisan section of the ballot.

No matter your political affiliation, here are the candidates for the 2020 Miami-Dade electoral primary:

State Attorney – 11th Judicial Circuit

Incumbent: Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Democrat

Candidate: Melba V. Pearson, Democrat

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 55

Candidates: Olanike “Nike” Adebayo and Joe Perkins

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 57

Candidates: Carmen Cabarga and Roderick “Rod” Vereen

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 65

Candidates: Denise Martinez-Scanziani and Thomas J. Rebull

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 67

Candidates: Marcia Giordano Hansen and Mavel Ruiz

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 75

Candidates: Rosy Anette Aponte and incumbent Dava J. Tunis

County Judge, Group 9

Candidates: Joseph J. Mansfield and Miguel “Mike” Mirabal

County Judge, Group 24

Candidates: Christine Bandin and Shaun Spector

County Commissioner, District 7

Incumbent: Xavier L. Suarez

Candidates: Cindy Lerner, Raquel Regalado, Michael A. Rosenberg and Rafael “Ralph” Suarez.

Mayor

Candidates: Monique Nicole Barley, Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava, Ludmilla Domond, Xavier L. Suarez and Carlos Antonio de Armas

Property Appraiser

Candidates: Marisol Zenteno and incumbent Pedro J. Garcia

Community Council 8, Subarea 82

Candidates: Gonzalo De La Cruz Jr and Alethia Emily Hinds

Community Council 15, Subarea 154

Candidates: Christina M. Farias and Marvin D. Wilson Sr