Voter’s Guide to Miami-Dade Primary Election

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Miami-Dade County constituents will vote for State Attorney, County Commissioners, Circuit and County Judge, Mayor, Property Appraiser and Community Councils.
Despite the increase of Covid-19 cases in Florida, constituents will be allowed to vote on-site for early voting and on election day. However, to reduce anxiety, the state of Florida has allowed vote-by-mail ballot for the August primary and the November general election.
Vote by mail
Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day – August 18, 2020.
Voters can submit mail-in ballots by mail or they can drop them off in person at the Miami-Dade Elections Department, the Elections Department’s Branch Office, at any early voting locations, at four designated locations on election day or by voter’s designee.
Early Voting
If you’d rather cast your vote in person before the election day, head to one of several early voting sites in South Florida now through Aug. 16. During early voting, constituents can cast their vote at any Miami-Dade County voting location. Students can most conveniently head to the nearby Coral Gables Branch Library from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15-16. Click here for a full list of voting locations and schedules.
Election Day
If you wait until election day to vote, you may only head to the voting location designated to your address. For students registered to vote in Florida with a UM address, they must go to the Coral Gables Branch Library.
Miami-Dade candidates
Florida is one of nine states that hold closed primary elections. Registered party members are only allowed to vote in their designated party and the nonpartisan section of the ballot.
No matter your political affiliation, here are the candidates for the 2020 Miami-Dade electoral primary:
State Attorney – 11th Judicial Circuit
Incumbent: Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Democrat
Candidate: Melba V. Pearson, Democrat
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 55
Candidates: Olanike “Nike” Adebayo and Joe Perkins
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 57
Candidates: Carmen Cabarga and Roderick “Rod” Vereen
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 65
Candidates: Denise Martinez-Scanziani and Thomas J. Rebull
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 67
Candidates: Marcia Giordano Hansen and Mavel Ruiz
Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit, Group 75
Candidates: Rosy Anette Aponte and incumbent Dava J. Tunis
County Judge, Group 9
Candidates: Joseph J. Mansfield and Miguel “Mike” Mirabal
County Judge, Group 24
Candidates: Christine Bandin and Shaun Spector
County Commissioner, District 7
Incumbent: Xavier L. Suarez
Candidates: Cindy Lerner, Raquel Regalado, Michael A. Rosenberg and Rafael “Ralph” Suarez.
Mayor
Candidates: Monique Nicole Barley, Esteban Bovo, Daniella Levine Cava, Ludmilla Domond, Xavier L. Suarez and Carlos Antonio de Armas
Property Appraiser
Candidates: Marisol Zenteno and incumbent Pedro J. Garcia
Community Council 8, Subarea 82
Candidates: Gonzalo De La Cruz Jr and Alethia Emily Hinds
Community Council 15, Subarea 154
Candidates: Christina M. Farias and Marvin D. Wilson Sr