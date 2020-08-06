Cover, Football, Sports

Greg Rousseau opts out of 2020 college football season

By Isabella Didio
Gregory Rousseau (15) wears the turnover chain for the first time in his career after forcing and recovering a fumble.

Gregory Rousseau (15) wears the turnover chain for the first time in his career after forcing and recovering a fumble. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Defensive end Greg Rousseau is opting out of the 2020 football season, Miami head coach Manny Diaz confirmed to reporters during a pre-fall camp media conference on Thursday.

Rousseau, who would have been a redshirt sophomore this year, was slated to be a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was widely regarded as the Hurricanes best player. After recording 15.5 sacks and 34 solo tackles in the 2019 season, Rousseau won ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Diaz said he was made aware of the decision via text at the end of a video call with reporters.

“As a coach, we are for these young men,” Diaz said. “We are advocates for them and if this is what he has chosen, then we will support him.”

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker added, “We couldn’t be happier, we support his decision 100 percent. We knew that it was something on his mind.”

Miami will look to graduate transfer Quincey Roche, Jaelan Phillips and Jahfari Harvey to step up in the absence of Rousseau, according to Baker.

Isabella Didio has been the sports editor at The Miami Hurricane since 2019. She can be reached at sports@themiamihurricane.com.

August 6, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

D’Eriq King named Hurricanes starting quarterback
Here’s what South Florida universities are planning for fall semester
El coronavirus coloca a los trabajadores de UM bajo riesgo financiero y de salud
Around the Web
Public health ambassadors are connecting peer-to-peer

A cadre of 75 students have been hired to support safety on the University’s Coral Gables Campus and

University’s Lakeside Village welcomes first residents

After two and half years of construction, the 12-acre facility officially opened its doors on Thursd

Student group encourages peers to vote on Tuesday

Get Out The Vote, the university’s chapter of the nonpartisan initiative headed by the Division of S

University of Miami recognized for its ‘green’ commitment

The University of Miami’s Coral Gables Campus recently received a “Tree Campus USA” designation from

What you need to know about parking and getting around campus

Parking enforcement on the Coral Gables Campus (including the Gables One Tower) begins Monday, Aug.

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching