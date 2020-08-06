Greg Rousseau opts out of 2020 college football season

Defensive end Greg Rousseau is opting out of the 2020 football season, Miami head coach Manny Diaz confirmed to reporters during a pre-fall camp media conference on Thursday.

Rousseau, who would have been a redshirt sophomore this year, was slated to be a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was widely regarded as the Hurricanes best player. After recording 15.5 sacks and 34 solo tackles in the 2019 season, Rousseau won ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Diaz said he was made aware of the decision via text at the end of a video call with reporters.

“As a coach, we are for these young men,” Diaz said. “We are advocates for them and if this is what he has chosen, then we will support him.”

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker added, “We couldn’t be happier, we support his decision 100 percent. We knew that it was something on his mind.”

Miami will look to graduate transfer Quincey Roche, Jaelan Phillips and Jahfari Harvey to step up in the absence of Rousseau, according to Baker.

Isabella Didio has been the sports editor at The Miami Hurricane since 2019. She can be reached at sports@themiamihurricane.com.