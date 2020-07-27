Cover, Football, Sports

D’Eriq King named Hurricanes starting quarterback

Redshirt Senior quarterback D’Eriq King throws the ball during the first day of Miami’s spring training on Wednesday, March 2 at the Greentree Practice Facility.

Quarterback D’Eriq King (1) throws the ball during the first day of Miami’s spring training on Wednesday, March 2 at the Greentree Practice Facility. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

In a move that was expected, but was made official Monday, Miami head coach Manny Diaz announced D’Eriq King, a grad transfer from Houston, as the starting quarterback for the 2020 football season.

“D’Eriq’s hard work both on and off the field has earned him the starting quarterback position,” Diaz said in a statement Monday. “His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetings and summer activities. We’re excited to see him lead this offense and I know his teammates are excited as well.”

This announcement comes as the Hurricanes commenced their first day of the second session of approved summer activities.

In his 22 starts for the University of Houston Cougars, King totaled 78 touchdowns, 4,295 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards. The quarterback was most recently named to the 2020 watch lists for both the Davey O’Brien Award, honoring the nation’s top quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

July 27, 2020

Reporters

Isabella Didio


