Here’s what South Florida universities are planning for fall semester

Following a green light to reopen the state from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has experienced some of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the nation.

South Florida, in particular, has been the hardest hit in the state so far, with 92,344 cases reported as of July 22, the highest number for any county in Florida.

Local universities are facing tough decisions about whether to reopen this fall, and many are forging ahead with either a mixed use of both in-person and online learning or plans to return fully in person.

Here is a breakdown of what South Florida schools are currently planning for the fall.

University of Miami – Miami, Hybrid

UM will deploy a mixed hybrid model this fall, meaning some classes will be held remotely, while others will be conducted either entirely in person or with a mix use of classroom and online components. Not all university students will be returning, however, as students are being provided the option to carry out the upcoming semester entirely from home.

Florida International University – Miami, Hybrid, announced it will be remote until further notice

FIU announced that come fall, around one-third of classes will be held either in-person or through a mixed hybrid model, with both face-to-face and online components. The rest of classes will be remote. However, according to its website, the university is currently operating remotely until further notice.

Miami Dade College – Campuses throughout South Florida, remote until further notice

According to its website, all Miami Dade College campuses are closed and will continue to conduct instruction remotely until further notice.

Nova Southeastern University – Fort Lauderdale, Hybrid

Similar to UM, Nova announced it will be welcoming students back to campus, but will provide students with the option to carry out their studies remotely if they wish to remain at home.

Barry University – Miami Shores, Considering a range of options

According to Barry’s last university announcement on May 26, the university is preparing for a “safe and gradual return to campuses.” Access to campus is currently restricted, and those who visit are required to do self-health checks.

Florida Memorial University – Miami Gardens, Hybrid

The university plans to offer both in-person classes and a range of online courses to minimize contact and keep students safe, its website says.



St. Thomas University – Miami Gardens, In-person

A message from the university president on June 1 confirmed St. Thomas’ intent to return to “traditional, on campus education” for the fall semester. Classes will be in-person with several health measures in place, such as the use of facial coverings.



Florida Atlantic University – Boca Raton, Hybrid

FAU is bringing students back to campus and will be combining both in-person and remote classes, along with several health guidelines on campus to promote distancing and mitigate added risk.



Lynn University – Boca Raton, Hybrid

Lynn University is rolling out a new schedule dividing the semester into four four-week terms during which students can take up to two classes per term. Students can decide whether they will be remote or in-person for each term.

Its website states: “With fewer courses per time period, block scheduling will limit the number of people students come in contact with during each session.”

Palm Beach Atlantic University – West Palm Beach, In-person

PBA President Debra Schwinn reaffirmed her intent to bring students back to in-person instruction but said there will be “extensive preventive, testing, and treatment strategies for COVID-19.”

Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education