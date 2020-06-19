Multimedia, Video

Canes Chat: Student leaders discuss being Black in positions of leadership

In this episode of Canes Chat, our video editor Tre’Vaughn Howard is joined by Abigail Adeleke⁠, president of the University of Miami Student Government⁠, and Landon Coles⁠, president of United Black Students, to discuss being Black in leadership and the impact the lack of representation has on people of color.

Both Adeleke and Coles have been vocal in the wake of George Floyd’s death challenging UM leaders to address racial inequities that persist on campus.

Featured graphic by Art Director, Julia Sanbe.

June 19, 2020

