Miami beaches reopen with restrictions. Here is what you need to know

After 12 weeks of empty beaches, Miami-Dade County reopened sandy shores for visitors Wednesday, June 10. While beaches were originally slated to open on June 1, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez pushed back the date, announcing that beaches would remain closed while the county remained under curfew due to police brutality protests continuing after George Floyd’s death.

Following 10 days of restrictions, Gimenez announced an end to the curfew June 8 and that beaches would be able to reopen June 10.

Preceding the official opening, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said there would be strict rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 on the beaches, CBS4 reported.

“We are obviously going to be careful but we cannot stay closed forever,” Gelber told CBS4 reporters. “We are as prepared as we can be.”

While South Florida beachgoers can once again enjoy the sun and waves, there are several guidelines they are required to follow in order to maintain proper social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stationed at beach entrances, beach ambassadors wearing pink shirts and police officers are present to readily remind visitors of new rules and aid in enforcement, The Miami Herald reported.

For those planning a beach day in the near future, here are several rules and guidelines to be aware of.