Photos from the weekend: Protests continue across US

Armed with their signs, strengthened by their voices, protestors gathered this past weekend in cities across the United States and the world to lament the Black lives lost at the hands of police and to call for a reckoning in the criminal justice system.

The Miami Hurricane staff captured photos at protests in three very different places: Decatur, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb, Miami and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Decatur, Georgia

Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

A protestor holds a sign reading “I’d like to speak to the manager of systemic racism please” during a demonstration in Decatur, Georgia on Friday, June 5.

Signs calling for change adorn a Confederate monument during protests in Decatur, GA on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

Signs calling for change adorn a Confederate monument during protests in Decatur, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb, on Friday, June 5.

Miami

Protestors march on Biscayne Bvld in Miami, FL on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Photo credit: Anna Timmons

Protestors march with the Miami chapter of the Black Lives Matter organization on Biscayne Bvld in Miami on Saturday, June 6 chanting, “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”

Little Rock, Arkansas

Protestors gather during a demonstration outside of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock, AR on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Amir Mahmoud

Protestors gather during a demonstration outside of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas on Sunday, June 7.

A protestor holds a sign reading “End White Silence” during a demonstration outside of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock, AR on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Amir Mahmoud

A protestor holds a sign reading “End White Silence” during a demonstration outside of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas on Sunday, June 7.

June 8, 2020

Reporters

Jared Lennon

Jordan Lewis

Anna Timmons

Amir Mahmoud


