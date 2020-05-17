Coronavirus, Cover, Multimedia

A special video message to the class of 2020

The University of Miami’s class of 2020 graduated under circumstances that nobody expected. 

With graduation ceremonies postponed until December, and all on-campus activities suspend until further notice, we know that this is not how our seniors planned to end their time at UM. 

That’s why everyone at The Miami Hurricane wanted to extend our warmest congratulations to all of UM’s graduating seniors. 

Although we can’t be on campus to celebrate together, we wanted members of the class of 2020 to know that we are grateful for all that they’ve contributed to the UM community. 

That’s why we put together this special video presentation, to say thank you and congratulations to all of our departing seniors.

We asked for submissions from many student leaders and administrators, who offered their words of advice and well-wishes to the class of 2020. 

We also created an online presentation honoring their four years here.

Even though we can’t all be together, we want recent graduates to know that the UM community is celebrating with them wherever they are.

May 17, 2020

Reporters

Rebecca Goddard


Around the Web
Ensemble declares ‘a time for hope’

Frost School of Music’s faculty and staff members and students utilize their talents to help unify t

Senior vice president for public affairs and communications discusses COVID-19

Rudy Fernandez, senior vice president for public affairs and communications at the University of Mia

Do you have hope?

Hope is an elusive concept, but it is a crucial feeling to hold on to at a time of crisis. During th

Students observe Ramadan in different ways during pandemic

Members of the Muslim Students of the University of Miami celebrate the holy month while adhering to

Helping managers address the workplace from home

A University of Miami faculty member offers tips on how to preserve healthy work-life practices as w

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching