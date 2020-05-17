A special video message to the class of 2020

The University of Miami’s class of 2020 graduated under circumstances that nobody expected.

With graduation ceremonies postponed until December, and all on-campus activities suspend until further notice, we know that this is not how our seniors planned to end their time at UM.

That’s why everyone at The Miami Hurricane wanted to extend our warmest congratulations to all of UM’s graduating seniors.

Although we can’t be on campus to celebrate together, we wanted members of the class of 2020 to know that we are grateful for all that they’ve contributed to the UM community.

That’s why we put together this special video presentation, to say thank you and congratulations to all of our departing seniors.

We asked for submissions from many student leaders and administrators, who offered their words of advice and well-wishes to the class of 2020.

We also created an online presentation honoring their four years here.

Even though we can’t all be together, we want recent graduates to know that the UM community is celebrating with them wherever they are.