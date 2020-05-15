Katherine Begg Trumbull, Connecticut 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29

Takeout at this Trumbull restaurant includes food you can cook at home

Although they can no longer offer dine-in service due to the coronavirus, Parker Steaks & Scotch creates weekly provision boxes to keep their small business going. The restaurant has been serving American cuisine in Trumbull, Connecticut, since 2013.

Each Tuesday afternoon, Parker advertises its provision box on its Facebook page. The boxes are available for purchase for $50 and can be picked up as early as the next day.

The menu changes weekly and offers a variety of items. This week it included 1 pound of butter, one loaf of wheat bread, one package of romaine hearts, one package of homemade cookie dough, two tomatoes, two strip steaks, two chicken breasts, four bananas, four burgers, 12 eggs and two rolls of toilet paper.

The restaurant also advertises bottles of wine, which are available for an additional price of $15 per bottle.

