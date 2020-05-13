Cristina Herrera Tampa, Florida 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 8

Tampa Bay death roll rises

After the first week of reopening, Tampa Bay reports the Coronavirus death toll has risen to 208. On Wednesday, Florida medical examiners released a report that listed 69 new cases in the Tampa Bay area.

Many fear that Phase 1 of reopening businesses may cause death rates to increase even more. However, Florida healthcare officials are doing everything they can to make sure this does not happen.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said contact tracing is one of the most important practices we need to implement at this time.

“This is a way that we actually stop the cycle of transmission,” said Rivkees.

Hillsborough and Pinellas added new testing locations throughout their counties.

Unfortunately, these testing sites experience many problems, including long waits, because of an overwhelming number of people who are requesting the test.

I believe what Tampa needs most now is patience. Government and healthcare officials are trying to keep residents safe. Residents should try their best to follow the guidelines and keep a positive mentality regarding the whole situation.

We will get through this, but it will take time.

Click below to read more blogs from our correspondents:”