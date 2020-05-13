Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Wesley Chapel

Tampa Bay death roll rises

Cristina Herrera
Tampa, Florida
4:30 p.m. Friday, May 8

Tampa Bay death roll rises

After the first week of reopening, Tampa Bay reports the Coronavirus death toll has risen to 208. On Wednesday, Florida medical examiners released a report that listed 69 new cases in the Tampa Bay area.

Many fear that Phase 1 of reopening businesses may cause death rates to increase even more. However, Florida healthcare officials are doing everything they can to make sure this does not happen.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said contact tracing is one of the most important practices we need to implement at this time.

“This is a way that we actually stop the cycle of transmission,” said Rivkees.

Hillsborough and Pinellas added new testing locations throughout their counties.

Unfortunately, these testing sites experience many problems, including long waits, because of an overwhelming number of people who are requesting the test.

I believe what Tampa needs most now is patience. Government and healthcare officials are trying to keep residents safe. Residents should try their best to follow the guidelines and keep a positive mentality regarding the whole situation.

We will get through this, but it will take time.

Click below to read more blogs from our correspondents:”

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois


Brazil China

Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois

Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


May 13, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
COVID-19 changes celebrity culture

As the spotlight that usually shines on Hollywood’s celebrity culture shifted to the global pandemic

Couple cherishes their memories at the U

University of Miami graduates Remi Petit and Alexander Cohorsky reflect on their favorite undergradu

European Union celebrates its 70th anniversary amid fight against coronavirus

A European Union leader details the steps taken to mitigate the physical and economic ravages of the

Virtual ceremonies celebrate students of color and LGBTQ+ graduates

The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and the LGBTQ Student Center hosted events to recognize

Student goes from being a selective freshman to a selfless leader

Senior Anil Dalling made his mark as a member for a host of campus organizations and evolved as a le

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching