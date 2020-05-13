Katherine Begg Trumbull, Connecticut 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 24

Once bustling commuter train parking lot remains empty

There are only 10 stops on an MTA Metro-North train between Fairfield, Connecticut, and New York City.

Only a short 1 hour and 35 minute ride from New York City, Fairfield is a major NYC commuting town. Residents are wait-listed for more than two years to purchase a parking permit for the station’s lot.

“At Fairfield we have permit holders who continue to use the station, though less than 5% of them park there per day now,” a Parking Authority of Fairfield representative said in a telephone interview.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite trains continuing to operate, the coveted parking spaces remain almost completely empty.

