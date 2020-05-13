Canes Covering Coronavirus, Connecticut

Once bustling commuter train parking lot remains empty

Katherine Begg
Trumbull, Connecticut
4:30 p.m. Friday, April 24

Once bustling commuter train parking lot remains empty

There are only 10 stops on an MTA Metro-North train between Fairfield, Connecticut, and New York City.

Only a short 1 hour and 35 minute ride from New York City, Fairfield is a major NYC commuting town. Residents are wait-listed for more than two years to purchase a parking permit for the station’s lot.

“At Fairfield we have permit holders who continue to use the station, though less than 5% of them park there per day now,” a Parking Authority of Fairfield representative said in a telephone interview.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite trains continuing to operate, the coveted parking spaces remain almost completely empty.

Click below to read more blogs from our correspondents:”

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois


Brazil China

Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


May 13, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
COVID-19 changes celebrity culture

As the spotlight that usually shines on Hollywood’s celebrity culture shifted to the global pandemic

Couple cherishes their memories at the U

University of Miami graduates Remi Petit and Alexander Cohorsky reflect on their favorite undergradu

European Union celebrates its 70th anniversary amid fight against coronavirus

A European Union leader details the steps taken to mitigate the physical and economic ravages of the

Virtual ceremonies celebrate students of color and LGBTQ+ graduates

The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and the LGBTQ Student Center hosted events to recognize

Student goes from being a selective freshman to a selfless leader

Senior Anil Dalling made his mark as a member for a host of campus organizations and evolved as a le

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching