Maraya Rivera Kendall, Miami, Florida 10:32 p.m. Monday, May 11

Don Shula was a legend in the 305

Amid the non-stop coronavirus pandemic coverage, the breaking news in South Florida shifted a bit last week to retired Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, who, for more than 25 years created a dynamic football culture in Miami. The winningest coach in NFL history passed away May 4 at the age of 90.

Shula is mostly known for his back-to-back win Superbowl championships with the Miami Dolphins in 1972 and 1973. During the 1972 season, Shula led the Miami Dolphins to a perfect season, 17-0. The Dolphins became the first and only NFL team to complete an undefeated streak.

Shula won the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year Award four times, more than any other coach. He also won Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year in 1993.

The cause of death is not known, but a source has confirmed it is not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

