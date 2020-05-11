Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

UM grad student experiences being an artist in quarantine

Maraya Rivera
Kendall, Miami, Florida
8:50 p.m. Monday, April 27

UM grad student experiences being an artist in quarantine

Many entrepreneurs have been extremely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ethan Punal, a University of Miami undergraduate alumnus and currently a graduate student majoring in art presenting and live entertainment management, is one of them.

Punal has spent more than four years creating a business for himself using his unique digital illustrations. His style could be described as pop culture, cartoonist. Creating these images has become a full-time job with a livable wage.

Upon the arrival of the virus and thus, the subsequent government-enforced “stay at home” orders to promote social distancing, many workers who have been deemed as “non-essential” now find themselves unemployed. For Punal, fewer people with expendable income who are normally looking to invest into creative content for their side passions such as music, podcasting or other artistic endeavors, mean less income for him.

“As a professional artist I depend greatly on the financial support of those looking to either purchase my work to hang in their homes, or for those who choose to commission me for logos, covers for their music projects, or logos for their small businesses,” Punal said. “Being self-employed is a dream not many people get to achieve in their lives, so I am extremely grateful. In times like these, however, small businesses such as myself are being severely threatened.”

Beyond the typical commission work, Punal also had several showcases lined up to display his work to fans, both old and new. Like all events during these unprecedented times, those showings have had to be postponed for later dates.

“No one knows when this whole thing is going to be over,” Punal said. “For now, everyone is just trying to stabilize themselves financially and health wise with their families; concerts and selling art is not at the forefront of anyone’s minds, as it should be. But for someone who depends on these artists to go on tour so I can be hired to create merchandise for them or illustrate them for fans to enjoy, I am forced to find artistic alternatives.”

To read more blogs from our correspondents, click an area on the map below:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


May 11, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Student goes from being a selective freshman to a selfless leader

Senior Anil Dalling made his mark as a member for a host of campus organizations and evolved as a le

During a virtual talk, President Frenk addresses the state of the U amid COVID-19

Testing, clinical operations, and efforts to reduce campus density were some of the topics addressed

Shout-outs: Graduating from the U in 2020

Congratulate, encourage, and honor this year's class. Read shout-outs from members of the Unive

Staff members find creative ways to celebrate during COVID-19

University of Miami personnel share their heartfelt experiences and provide tips on how to reimagine

Health science graduate is driven to eradicate health disparities

Cachay Byrd, Iron Arrow Honor Society’s next chief, combines her passion for service and science to

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching