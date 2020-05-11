Alena Williams South Windsor, Connecticut 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 15

The highlight of my week: Bracing a Target run

My mom and I suited up in masks and gloves to make a run for essentials. We decided on the famous general merchandise store, Target. The store is currently open with shortened hours due to the coronavirus. Hours at the store in South Windsor are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When we arrived at the store, many people had masks covering their faces and gloves gracing their hands. There was, however, a seemingly large number of people without them, which alarmed me.

“People are so inconsiderate,” exclaimed my mother. “They should be wearing masks, especially around other people.”

There seemed to be construction going on within the store, so units were being moved around. At first, I thought that maybe the store could only sell essentials. However, after looking around, I realized every department within the store remained open; even the “un-essential” ones like swimwear and toys.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont shut down all businesses that weren’t deemed essential. Some essential businesses included healthcare, food and personal services including banks and pet services.

As we walked through the large store, I realized that because Target houses a small grocery department and offers a grocery delivery program, the company would be allowed to operate during the pandemic.

After finally finding the few items we needed, we escaped to the checkout lanes. Since we attempted to make the trip an in-and-out mission, the total trip took no longer than 20 minutes.

While checking out, the markers posted showed us where to stand in order to remain 6 feet away from the person in front of us. Clear Plexiglas barriers separated us from the cashier, who was also wearing a mask and gloves.

The “CT Single-Use Plastic Bag Fee,” which is the banning of all plastic bags in the state, is suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. From March 26 – May 15, reusable grocery bags must be put away.

Click on one of the city names to read our correspondent’s blog post from that area: