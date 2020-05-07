Shianne Salazar Hollywood, Florida 5 p.m. Monday, May 3

WVUM: The shows must go on

From Lady Gaga’s “One World” concert to SNL on Zoom, entertainers across the globe are finding ways to keep fans hopeful and satisfied during these unprecedented times.

But it’s not just major celebrities who are coming up with new methods to produce content. Canes over at WVUM- the U’s student-run radio station and the self-proclaimed voice of South Florida’s alternative scene- have been working around the clock to keep listeners happy.

I am a DJ over at the station, and I was saddened when production on original programming was put on hold in mid-March. Thankfully, training director Philip Capuzzi and programming director Alec Chao put their technical talents to use and devised a way to continue producing shows remotely.

“I was so devastated when I learned we would be unable to host our shows during this pandemic,” said Capuzzi, who was recently elected as the station’s general manager. “After some thought and help from my WVUM homies, we came up with this alternative, which I think is pretty amazing.”

I think it’s pretty amazing too, especially since we were able to remotely put on our annual Radiothon event during the week of April 20. Despite being completely remote, we still put on a week full of exclusive programming to raise funds for the station, and this year 25% of all donations were donated to the greater South Florida community.

As Capuzzi put it: “WVUM is a family, and even in this age of social distancing, we can still be together in spirit and on the airwaves.”

With dozens of original shows on our schedule, regularly updated content on our blog and an active social media presence, WVUM is here to keep the party going and keep spirits up.

Be sure to keep it locked to the Voice 90.5 FM, especially on Mondays from 5 – 6 p.m. because that’s when my show, “Livin’ 4 The City” airs.

Most of us will be on the air throughout the summer so check out our schedule online (wvum.org).

