Maria Jose Flores Miami, Florida 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4

The experience of getting tested for the coronavirus

The U.S. government is fighting to contain and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Testing is central to these efforts.

Concerned about my own and my mom´s health, we found out that asymptomatic people could get tested, so we decided to do it.

We headed to Charles Hadley Park in Miami, our closest testing location, and waited in the drive-through line for about half an hour.

At the first stop, they asked us for our information since an appointment is required at least one day in advance. Shortly after, at the second stop, we were asked to roll down the car windows individually to start the testing.

The test itself is quick, only a few seconds, but the sensation is highly uncomfortable — like someone is poking your brain. A swab is inserted deep in through the nostrils for a few seconds and then removed, my eyes teared up a little.

Shortly after, you’re good to go. They told us that we would be notified when the tests came back. Two days later, we got a call from the fire department, and thankfully, we tested negative. It was a relief, and I am glad to say that we are OK.

I’m glad that more tests became available and that modern medicine in America is accessible to everyone.

