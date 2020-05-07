Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

The experience of getting tested for the coronavirus

Maria Jose Flores
Miami, Florida
12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4

The experience of getting tested for the coronavirus

The U.S. government is fighting to contain and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Testing is central to these efforts.

Concerned about my own and my mom´s health, we found out that asymptomatic people could get tested, so we decided to do it.

We headed to Charles Hadley Park in Miami, our closest testing location, and waited in the drive-through line for about half an hour.

At the first stop, they asked us for our information since an appointment is required at least one day in advance. Shortly after, at the second stop, we were asked to roll down the car windows individually to start the testing.

The test itself is quick, only a few seconds, but the sensation is highly uncomfortable — like someone is poking your brain. A swab is inserted deep in through the nostrils for a few seconds and then removed, my eyes teared up a little.

Shortly after, you’re good to go. They told us that we would be notified when the tests came back. Two days later, we got a call from the fire department, and thankfully, we tested negative. It was a relief, and I am glad to say that we are OK.

I’m glad that more tests became available and that modern medicine in America is accessible to everyone.

Click below to read more blogs from our correspondents:”

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA Ellington-CT Trumbell-CT Ply-PA Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois Brazil China Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


May 7, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Who’s at risk to keep meatpacking plants open?

Two University of Miami law experts query the risks of requiring meatpacking plants to reopen and re

Blackhawk helicopter pilot targets success in nursing

Taylor Skelton graduated from the School of Nursing and Health Studies following a career in the U.S

Future law student hopes to become ‘effective agent for change’

After completing her undergraduate degree this spring, Daria Pietropaolo will continue her studies a

Architecture graduate wants to design and build inviting structures

Sydney Maubert, a first-generation college student, is credited with having a strong work ethic and

Veteran completed his degree on the coronavirus front line

Jeffrey Eberhardt, a mechanical engineering major, is a veteran special forces medical sergeant in t

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching