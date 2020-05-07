Tampa’s transition to normal living

Treasure Wilson Wesley Chapel, Florida 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6

On May 4, the city of Tampa Bay lifted its stay-at-home orders. Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the “OK” for certain Florida cities to start letting people go out. Tampa Bay is one of them.

Residents will be allowed to go to certain malls and restaurants at a limited capacity. The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, Florida, is one of the city’s popular shopping malls that has reopened.

“The mall will either be fast business or nobody at all considering the corona virus scare is still very real,” says Jaizah Anderson, a Wesley Chapel resident

Schools, gyms and hair salons will still be closed. However, Broward Palm Beach and Dade counties will have to remain on lockdown because there are still so many cases.

Lifting stay-at-home orders isn’t too shocking, since many states including Georgia, Texas and South Carolina have already started. This slow reopening method is a way to track the transition back to what could be normal living.

