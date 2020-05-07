Canes Covering Coronavirus, Pennsylvania

My COVID-19 Test Results

Sabrina Snyder
Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania
1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1

After a total of nine days in quarantine, I received my test results from my doctor. The moment finally arrived when I would discover if I would be kept isolated in my room for another five days to complete the two-week isolation period, or if I could be freed from self-quarantine.

I opened my email on March 27 to discover a message whose subject line was all in capital letters: NEGATIVE COVID-19 Test Result.

Immediately I took a sigh of relief. I continued to read the email, which informed me my results were negative for COVID-19.

After discovering this exciting news, I immediately ran out of my room for the first time in nine days to inform my family that I was not infected by the deadly virus. This brought joy and relief to my parents and sister. I was now able to interact with my family and walk freely throughout my house, and even go outside.

I finally felt healthy and ready to begin class and daily activities in my house with my family. Being quarantined away from society and my family was a scary and lonely process, but also very necessary to ensure the safety of those living with me.

All of the symptoms I had were extremely similar to the coronavirus. My doctor instructed me to take precaution as if I had the virus. I was allowed to only take Tylenol. I was not able to treat my sickness for what it was, which is why I was sick for such a long period of time.

My doctor concluded he believed I had strep throat and possibly the flu at the same time. During my time in quarantine I had virtual appointments with my doctor where I was able to tell him the different symptoms I had each day.

I am so grateful to be one of the lucky people, who became sick during this time, to receive negative test results. It is imperative that everyone stays home to prevent the spreading of this horrible and deadly virus.

