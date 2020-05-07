Bailey Donine

Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange County, California

2:22 p.m. Thursday, April 23

It’s beginning to look like normal

COVID-19 has seemed to be taken a little lighter as time goes on. Although people have been careful and continue to wear gloves and masks, it seems the virus is not stopping anyone from leaving the house.

Streets in not only Rancho Santa Margarita but also local freeways have gone from being completely empty to filled with cars. As time has passed, I think people have realized as long as they are careful that going places is OK.

As of April 21, some beaches close to us have reopened. The ones that have stayed closed are big beaches like Laguna Beach, which would be overflowing with people if announced open. Newport Beach has opened all beaches, which is huge, as Newport goes for miles.

I think people are becoming more comfortable with what seems to be the “new norm.” As precautions are still in place I feel like although things may not be close to normal, they seem to be turning in that direction.

