California, California, Canes Covering Coronavirus

It’s beginning to look like normal

Bailey Donine
Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange County, California
2:22 p.m. Thursday, April 23

It’s beginning to look like normal

COVID-19 has seemed to be taken a little lighter as time goes on. Although people have been careful and continue to wear gloves and masks, it seems the virus is not stopping anyone from leaving the house.

Streets in not only Rancho Santa Margarita but also local freeways have gone from being completely empty to filled with cars. As time has passed, I think people have realized as long as they are careful that going places is OK.

As of April 21, some beaches close to us have reopened. The ones that have stayed closed are big beaches like Laguna Beach, which would be overflowing with people if announced open. Newport Beach has opened all beaches, which is huge, as Newport goes for miles.

I think people are becoming more comfortable with what seems to be the “new norm.” As precautions are still in place I feel like although things may not be close to normal, they seem to be turning in that direction.

Click below to read more blogs from our correspondents:”

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA Ellington-CT Trumbell-CT Ply-PA Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois Brazil China Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


May 7, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Who’s at risk to keep meatpacking plants open?

Two University of Miami law experts query the risks of requiring meatpacking plants to reopen and re

Blackhawk helicopter pilot targets success in nursing

Taylor Skelton graduated from the School of Nursing and Health Studies following a career in the U.S

Future law student hopes to become ‘effective agent for change’

After completing her undergraduate degree this spring, Daria Pietropaolo will continue her studies a

Architecture graduate wants to design and build inviting structures

Sydney Maubert, a first-generation college student, is credited with having a strong work ethic and

Veteran completed his degree on the coronavirus front line

Jeffrey Eberhardt, a mechanical engineering major, is a veteran special forces medical sergeant in t

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching