Governor declares 'light at the end of the tunnel' for Florida

Cristina Herrera
Wesley Chapel, Florida
3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 30

Tampa was one of the first places Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference addressing the coronavirus. It was at this conference in early March when DeSantis confirmed the first two coronavirus cases in Florida. He announced the opening of several testing sites throughout the state that have the ability to give results within 24 hours. He encouraged residents to take precautions by washing their hands regularly and to be aware of what they touch.

Now, here we are, nearly eight weeks later, still battling the virus. Over the past month, many residents have implemented Gov. DeSantis’ recommendations into their daily lives by quarantining and using masks and gloves.

Hillsborough County, one of the first counties in Florida to have residents test positive for the virus, has recorded 23 deaths. Despite how saddening these deaths are, this number is far better than what was projected for the county.

DeSantis returned to Tampa earlier this week for the first time since March, sharing a positive message. DeSantis shared how proud he is of Tampa and applauded the great work that has been done.

“This is one of the best performing counties, not just in the state of Florida, but probably in the country,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis stressed the fact that Florida has indeed flattened the curve and that there is “light at the end of the tunnel.”

I think this good news is what people need to hear during times like these. It is encouraging and helps people keep a positive outlook on a troubling situation.

Florida is slowly trying to rebuild itself, and even though it won’t be easy, it is definitely possible.

May 7, 2020

Leah Harper


