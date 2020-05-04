Bailey Donine Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange County, California

11:01 a.m. Friday, May 1

The real housewives of Orange County are dealing with a new script

“Real Housewives of Orange County” is heavily filmed in Rancho Santa Margarita, located between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The popular show, which put my town of nearly 49,000 on the entertainment map, is experiencing a new real-life reality now being defined by the coronavirus pandemic.

For weeks, California has been a “stay at home” state for residents, but there have been various assessments on what should and should not stay open. California has decided to keep essentials such as grocery stores and healthcare agencies open.

During this time we have been instructed to social distance and primarily “stay at home” if possible. As is seen on “Real Housewives,” the town is filled with mainly families as it is a great location to live with kids. It also has a number of well-known schools.

But Rancho Santa Margarita’s real housewives are dealing with less-Hollywood types of issues.

In the pandemic script, a lot of places have closed down temporarily. Our local movie theater, the Cineopolis has shut down, restaurants have shut down, and our local mall, which is about 15 minutes from us, is completely closed down due to COVID 19.

People have been trying to find ways to enjoy life, and nobody seems to be giving up.

We want this to get better, and for that to happen we need to stay home as much as we can.

Orange County, in my opinion, has not been hit “hard” yet, and I think that if everyone sticks to social distancing, a huge number of people will not get the virus.

