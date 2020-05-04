Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

South Miami releases emergency order

Francheska Castillo
South Miami
6 a.m. Thursday, April 23

South Miami releases emergency order

Last month South Miami released an emergency order stating, “As the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increases within Miami-Dade County, the chance of community transmission becomes more likely. To proactively attempt to limit community transmission we will be implementing the following policy.

Effective Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12 p.m., covering of nose and mouth shall be required…”

I went out before seeing the order and I felt like everyone was staring at me for not wearing a mask, but little did I know that masks were being required in South Miami

At McDonald’s, where I work as a shift manager, we had to put masks on in order to serve customers. It’s nice to see customers and employees alike wearing masks and seeing we are all taking precautions to protect each other and to slow the spread of the virus.

May 4, 2020

Searching