Ciana Quintero

Pembroke Pines, Florida

Pines Boulevard

9 p.m. Sunday, April 19

Netflix Party: The new forum for movie nights

With the quarantine barricading South Florida residents in their homes, this newfound free time is ideal for catching up on the newest selection of TV shows and movies on Netflix.

When scrolling through Instagram, I came across a video promoting this Google Chrome extension program called Netflix Party. When downloaded, the service allows one person to select a movie or show on Netflix to watch, then share a link with friends.

If they have a Netflix account, they can stream whatever you are watching, almost as if you are sharing screens, so if one person pauses, then it pauses for everyone. The best feature however, is the chat bar on the side of the screen that allows you and your friends to talk throughout the showing.

I immediately shared the idea with my friends and after spending more than an hour trying to figure out the program, getting everyone to remember their Netflix password then coordinating a time and movie to watch, it was a really fun way to spend the night.

We decided to watch a Netflix original movie called, “Irreplaceable You,” which, if you haven’t seen it, is a romantic tear-jerker following the strain on a couple’s relationship as they try to overcome life’s unexpected news. I highly recommend it if you are looking for a good cry and some comedic relief.

If you don’t have Netflix, Zoom allows you to share your screen while you are watching movies. This experience has now prompted many more movie nights in our near future.

To read more blogs from our correspondents, click an area on the map below: