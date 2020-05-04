Massiel Leyva Miramar, Florida 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23

Miramar Police Department brings birthday celebration to quarantined residents

If you are one of many people celebrating a birthday quarantined at home, the Miramar Police Department, along with first responders, has put together an initiative to brighten your special day and make it memorable.

Police Officer D. Espiritusanto from the Miramar Police Department and the Miramar Fire Department recently organized a parade to celebrate a young resident’s 5th birthday. Peyton was surprised by the lights and sirens of police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance. The line of vehicles stopped one by one to personally wish Peyton a happy birthday in front of his house.

Peyton’s family decorated the driveway area of their house with a happy birthday banner and balloons. Neighbors, not wanting to miss this celebration, went outside to participate in this social-distancing singular birthday party.

Quarantine parades are becoming a popular way to celebrate birthdays in times of coronavirus, and other police departments throughout Florida are also taking this initiative.

If you live in Miramar and want to surprise your loved ones with this unique gift, you can send an email to tksmith@miramarfd.org requesting this parade.

It will definitely be a birthday to remember.

To see the full video of this celebration, click here: https://twitter.com/miramarpd/status/1253115880218689536?s=21

Video of Peyton’s birthday parade posted on Miramar Police Twitter account.

Photo credit: Twitter, @MiramarPD on April 22 at 8:18 p.m.

