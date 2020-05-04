Bailey Donine Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange County, California

12:25 p.m. Friday, April 17

Grocery stores as we never knew them…

As COVID 19 continues to spread, businesses are finding more and more ways to ensure safety in their communities.

In Rancho Santa Margarita grocery stores are making sure that every basket used is being sanitized before given out to the next customer. They are requiring shoppers to stand 6 feet apart, which safeguards social distancing in checkout lines and throughout the store.

Newly added, Plexiglas at the registers protects cashiers.

Many stores are also not allowing people to enter without a mask or gloves. As I tried to walk into a pet supply store, I was told at the door that I could not enter unless I had a mask on.

The new safety precautions may stick for a while and may change grocery stores as we know them until further notice…

