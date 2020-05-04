California, California, Canes Covering Coronavirus

Grocery stores as we never knew them…

Bailey Donine

Rancho Santa Margarita, Orange County, California
12:25 p.m. Friday, April 17

Grocery stores as we never knew them…

As COVID 19 continues to spread, businesses are finding more and more ways to ensure safety in their communities.

In Rancho Santa Margarita grocery stores are making sure that every basket used is being sanitized before given out to the next customer. They are requiring shoppers to stand 6 feet apart, which safeguards social distancing in checkout lines and throughout the store.

Newly added, Plexiglas at the registers protects cashiers.

Many stores are also not allowing people to enter without a mask or gloves. As I tried to walk into a pet supply store, I was told at the door that I could not enter unless I had a mask on.

The new safety precautions may stick for a while and may change grocery stores as we know them until further notice…

Click below to read more blogs from our correspondents:”

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois


Brazil China

Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


May 4, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
Historian takes an in-depth look at the mortality of pandemics

Hugh M. Thomas, professor of history and director of the University of Miami’s Center for the Humani ...

Researchers groom corals to combat coastal erosion

The interdisciplinary Coastal Resilience Project team is researching ways to make corals more effect ...

Neurologist addresses disrupted sleep patterns

University of Miami sleep expert Dr. Salim Dib explains the reasons behind our collective issues and ...

May guide to the arts at the U

Amid a global pandemic, leaders of the arts and humanities at the University of Miami reflect on the ...

President Frenk holds virtual roundtable with student media

Held Thursday morning, the discussion touched on a number of areas, including the fall semester, stu ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching