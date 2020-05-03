Crossword: May 3 – May 9

Across
2. Electric car that was launched into space
4. British PM severely affected by coronavirus
9. Painter of “Girl With a Pearl Earring”
10. ______ Day. This alliterative day, May 1, for high school seniors all around the nation
11. Occurring once every year
Down
1. Whipped coffee
2. A Tuesday delicacy
3. Spared from obliteration for another year
5. Your newfound quarantine hobby, probably
6. Indian actor: Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire. Rest in peace.
7. UM student, coronavirus survivor, now graciously donating blood plasma