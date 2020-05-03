Uncategorized

Crossword: May 3 – May 9

Crossword by Assistant News Editor Noor Khaled

Crossword by Assistant News Editor Noor Khaled

Across

2. Electric car that was launched into space

4. British PM severely affected by coronavirus

9. Painter of “Girl With a Pearl Earring”

10. ______ Day. This alliterative day, May 1, for high school seniors all around the nation

11. Occurring once every year

Down

1. Whipped coffee

2. A Tuesday delicacy

3. Spared from obliteration for another year

5. Your newfound quarantine hobby, probably

6. Indian actor: Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire. Rest in peace.

7. UM student, coronavirus survivor, now graciously donating blood plasma

May 3, 2020

Reporters

Noor Khaled


You may also like

Crossword: April 19 – April 25
Crossword: Easter and Passover Edition
Crossword answers: April 5 – April 11
Around the Web
Researchers groom corals to combat coastal erosion

The interdisciplinary Coastal Resilience Project team is researching ways to make corals more effect ...

Neurologist addresses disrupted sleep patterns

University of Miami sleep expert Dr. Salim Dib explains the reasons behind our collective issues and ...

May guide to the arts at the U

Amid a global pandemic, leaders of the arts and humanities at the University of Miami reflect on the ...

President Frenk holds virtual roundtable with student media

Held Thursday morning, the discussion touched on a number of areas, including the fall semester, stu ...

Student who conquered the coronavirus donates blood plasma

He tested positive for the novel coronavirus in early March, and now University of Miami senior Just ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching