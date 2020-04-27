Victoria Kline Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 5 p.m. Sunday, April 12

Unorthodox Quarantine Easter

It is Easter Sunday. Normally on this day, my family and I would wake up, hunt eggs in our backyard, then get ready to go to church.

Directly from church, we would head over to my grandparents’ house for an Easter dinner consisted of a dried-out ham and lumpy mashed potatoes. My grandmother has never been much of a chef, but there’s something comforting about her cooking, and I always look forward to seeing my extended family on Easter.

My parents take family traditions very seriously. You know that egg hunt I mentioned? Yeah, we still do that every year and I am 21 years old and the youngest of my siblings. Thus, when my parents realized that we were not going to be able to have a traditional Easter this year, they did not take it well.

However, after a few moments of moping around, my parents realized that there really was not much we could do about it, so we decided to embrace our predicament as best we could.

We still did the egg hunt in our backyard, but since we were not pressed for time with the weight of being late to church on us, my sister, 29, and I decided to hunt for the eggs blindfolded. We did this a total of three times throughout the day just because of how competitive we are with each other. I only pushed her twice.

Instead of going to church, we all crowded around my laptop to watch my church’s pastor do the Easter service via livestream on Zoom.

“Make sure to keep your camera off,” My dad said. “The last thing I want is for Pastor Wayne to see me in my pajamas.”

Once the service ended, my mom and I got to work on dinner. We ditched the idea of a traditional Easter meal since we had already thrown out every other tradition so far today.

My mom called it the “Yeah, sure dinner” because her response to every suggestion we had for the meal was “Yeah, sure!”

I wanted quesadillas? Yeah, sure. Dad wanted steak? Done. My sister wanted crab cakes? You got it. When all was said and done, every cuisine imaginable was represented on the dining room table. And everyone was happy.

We wanted to watch a wholesome family movie at the end of the night. But we decided on “Goodfellas” because why should our decisions start making sense now?

This Easter did not really feel like Easter. However, years from now, all the other East Sundays will blur together but this one. We set out to make the best of a bad situation and I would say that the mission was accomplished.

