Nicole Bozkurt Sarasota, Florida 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23

Sarasota farm finds new way to sell crops

While the public ravages the supermarkets for the last of the produce available, Worden Farm has found a new way to sell its organic goods, and without the help of local grocery stores.

The pandemic has sparked a new creation for the farm: veggie boxes. Each $25 box is packed full of a variety of organic vegetables and delivered to homes throughout Sarasota County and St. Petersburg.

With a surplus of vegetables, the Farm has even begun donating its veggie boxes to local, struggling families who recently lost jobs due to the pandemic.

The boxes contain a variety of food including salad greens, cooking greens, root crops, fruiting vegetables and culinary herbs.

The farm also is attempting to broaden its customers’ horizons by giving them new vegetables and recipes on how to use them. A list of recipes can be found on its website, “Worden Farm to Table.”

Worden Farm is an 85-acre certified organic family farm in Southwest Florida that has been in business since 2003. The company, run by Eva and Chris Worden, also offers an apprentice program and agricultural consulting services to help aspiring farmers succeed in organic crop production and marketing.

The couple continues to prove that something can always be made of difficult times, even in a pandemic.

