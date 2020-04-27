Beatriz De Oliveira São Paulo, Brazil 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2020

In noisy Sao Paulo, mostly there is silence

Since COVID began to spread in Sao Paulo, Rua Itapaiuna, where owners cherished a walk with their pets and kids restlessly rode their bikes, suddenly feels nostalgic.

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, a day wasn’t a day if by 7 a.m. — no later – there were no cars and motorbikes speeding by, trucks honking and dogs barking at them.

In between sketchy information and 24/7 television news programming, things started changing drastically last month. Now, April seems like a whole different reality, as all you can hear are birds chirping and canines probably barking at them. You also can hear music coming from nearby houses and a newborn baby’s cry.

Street in Sao Paulo’s south zone on April 1st, 2020.

There rarely are any motor vehicles; and when there is, it is most probably food delivery. There are a few people sometimes taking a walk or running.

But mostly there is silence.

Being from a city that gives meaning to the saying “concrete jungle,” it is strange not being surrounded by the ambient noise of people living their lives.

There is only the noise of the jungle.

Click below to read more blogs from our correspondents:”











