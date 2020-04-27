Kirstin Kruka Monte Sereno, California 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23

I had the coronavirus, and trust me, you don’t want this

For all of you young adults out there who believe you’re immune to the coronavirus or that it will just be a typical cold, please think again.

Speaking from personal experience, this is no ordinary bug.

Now I’ve had some bad luck with my health over the years, ranging from the flu at least once a year, to being hospitalized a week for a parasite. I know sickness. And let me tell you, nothing has topped this.

Starting roughly the last week of March, I started to feel extremely fatigued and had the worst sore throat. No matter how much I rested, my entire body felt exhausted. And that was only the beginning. From there came the fever. It was manageable, but definitely not a fun experience.

Let’s talk about the cough. This was by far the worst part. Nothing got rid of it. I tried everything from a humidifier and hot tea with honey, to codeine cough syrup, inhalers, and a Nebulizer, which is a machine that makes you breathe in steroids. Even with all of this, I was violently coughing for three weeks straight.

I was bedridden for about a month and could barely attend my online Zoom classes. That’s when you know it’s bad.

I had a feeling that I had coronavirus, but with limited testing, it took me a while to actually get the test. The test was really not fun. They stuck a long Q-Tip all the way up my nose. By this time, my cough had almost completely gone away and not surprisingly, the test was negative. The antibody test, however, showed that I did have it.

I urge all of you to stay home and treat this seriously, if not for the sake of others, then for your own. Even if you are young and healthy, there is still a chance you will have severe symptoms.

I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy.

To read more blogs from our correspondents, click an area on the map below:



