Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

Agency offers food for pets at drive-through locations

Sebastian Morales
Miami, Florida
5 p.m. Friday, April 17

Agency offers food for pets at drive-through locations

Miami-Dade Animal Services Department is distributing food and finding shelter for needy pets, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency, based in Doral, distributed more that 11,500 pounds of food last Friday in a drive-thru food drive for more than 1,000 pets. The department will be open to collect donations at the county libraries for future food drives.

Between March 23 and April 12, the shelter also found a temporary or permanent home for 687 cats and dogs. The establishment has remained working on adjusted hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It also has adapted to social distancing guidelines by providing online meet-ups with prospective foster and adopters.

I think this is a stellar example of essential jobs that can sometimes be overlooked. It is hard to think what could happen to the hundreds of domestic animals that MDC animal services keeps inside its buildings, and the ones that could still be left in the streets during these hard times, if the department closed its doors and sent all its employees home.

To read more blogs from our correspondents, click an area on the map below:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA Ellington-CT Trumbell-CT Ply-PA Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


April 27, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
2020 Library Research Scholars and Adobe Scholars to showcase their research

Four undergraduates will virtually present projects to celebrate the completion of the University of ...

CNN special report on climate crisis to air Saturday

Bill Weir, CNN’s chief climate correspondent, previewed the special during a climate symposium panel ...

Student garners reflections on the importance of public health

Renae Schmidt, in her second year of the Master of Public Health Program, finds an innovative way to ...

Professor diagnoses the plunge in oil prices

With the world seemingly awash in oil, a Miami Herbert Business School marketing professor assesses ...

Following in her ‘Foote’steps

This year’s Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foote Prize winners include a group who buried a time capsule ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching