Sebastian Morales

Miami, Florida

5 p.m. Friday, April 17

Agency offers food for pets at drive-through locations

Miami-Dade Animal Services Department is distributing food and finding shelter for needy pets, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency, based in Doral, distributed more that 11,500 pounds of food last Friday in a drive-thru food drive for more than 1,000 pets. The department will be open to collect donations at the county libraries for future food drives.

Between March 23 and April 12, the shelter also found a temporary or permanent home for 687 cats and dogs. The establishment has remained working on adjusted hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It also has adapted to social distancing guidelines by providing online meet-ups with prospective foster and adopters.

I think this is a stellar example of essential jobs that can sometimes be overlooked. It is hard to think what could happen to the hundreds of domestic animals that MDC animal services keeps inside its buildings, and the ones that could still be left in the streets during these hard times, if the department closed its doors and sent all its employees home.

