Crossword: April 26 – May 2

Across

2. 144th draft pick into Seattle Seahawks

4. God of the Underworld, in Greek mythology

5. The capital of New York

6. Leave it out with a plate of cookies for Santa

9. Your summer pastime, say, at JP Morgan or the Department of State

11. Struggling to change this, your chosen field of study at college

13. Seen in May, these are brought by showers in April

14. Chinese dumplings

Down

1. Vous Church and this Atlanta rapper

3. Month of fasting in the Muslim faith

7. Supreme Leader of North Korea

8. “___” week, tested on your knowledge of each class

10. The new iPhone

12. Netflix series starring Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

13. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 198