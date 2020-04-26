Uncategorized

Crossword: April 26 – May 2

Crossword by Noor Khaled

Crossword by Noor Khaled

Across

2. 144th draft pick into Seattle Seahawks

4. God of the Underworld, in Greek mythology

5. The capital of New York

6. Leave it out with a plate of cookies for Santa

9. Your summer pastime, say, at JP Morgan or the Department of State

11. Struggling to change this, your chosen field of study at college

13. Seen in May, these are brought by showers in April

14. Chinese dumplings

Down

1. Vous Church and this Atlanta rapper

3. Month of fasting in the Muslim faith

7. Supreme Leader of North Korea

8. “___” week, tested on your knowledge of each class

10. The new iPhone

12. Netflix series starring Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

13. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 198

April 26, 2020

Reporters

Noor Khaled


Around the Web
2020 Library Research Scholars and Adobe Scholars to showcase their research

Four undergraduates will virtually present projects to celebrate the completion of the University of ...

CNN special report on climate crisis to air Saturday

Bill Weir, CNN’s chief climate correspondent, previewed the special during a climate symposium panel ...

Student garners reflections on the importance of public health

Renae Schmidt, in her second year of the Master of Public Health Program, finds an innovative way to ...

Professor diagnoses the plunge in oil prices

With the world seemingly awash in oil, a Miami Herbert Business School marketing professor assesses ...

Following in her ‘Foote’steps

This year’s Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foote Prize winners include a group who buried a time capsule ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching