Top 3 Books to Read While in Quarantine

Maraya Rivera
Kendall, Miami, Florida
7:20 p.m. Friday, April 24

During this stressful time, let’s face it, we have a bunch of free time. Many students have taken this opportunity to start a new hobby like painting, meditating or doing at-home workouts. We usually find ourselves during the end of the semester stressed and with no time to do anything except sleep, eat and study.

Reading has actually helped me get through quarantine by distracting me from watching the news or checking Twitter updates.

Here are a couple books I recommend reading when you need a break.

  1. Calm the F*ck Down by Sarah Knight

Seriously, we all need to calm down a bit. This book is a great self-care guide to help us control the way we react to situations and the best way to deal with them. This book talks about “what-ifs” thoughts and how to get yourself out of a negative headspace. Times like this, we need to attract as much positive energy as we can!

Knight, S. (2018). Calm the f*ck down: how to control what you can and accept what you cant so you can stop freaking out and get on with your life. New York, NY: Little, Brown and Company.

  1. The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
A screenshot of a cell phone Description automatically generated

Hands down one of the best memoirs I have ever read! Jeannette Walls tells a story of her early life and how she turns negative situations in her household to life-changing experiences. She never let where she came from describe her or define her life. This book also became a movie in 2017, but the book is 100% better than the movie.

Walls, J. (2017). The glass castle: a memoir. New York: Scribner.

A picture containing sitting, green, playing, table Description automatically generated
  1. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

If you love fiction this book is for you.  This story takes place in the ’90s in a small suburb in Shaker Heights, Cleveland, with a typical picture-perfect family, the Richardson’s and a not so picture-perfect family, Mia and Pearl Warren. The plot is filled with secrets and lies that will have you on the edge of your seat. On March 18, Hulu premiered its first episode of the book. Ng,Celeste. Little Fires Everywhere. Little, Brown, 2020.

These books will definitely keep you occupied and entertained during quarantine. Take a break from your laptop or phone and enjoy a book you’ve been dying to read or take one of my suggestions. Stay safe!

