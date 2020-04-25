Minnesota Vikings take K.J. Osborn in fifth round of 2020 NFL Draft

With the 176th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings drafted former Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn.

A redshirt senior transfer from Buffalo, Osborn is the third Hurricane to be selected in the draft. The 6’0, 260 lbs receiver started all 13 games in the 2019 season for the Hurricanes and finished with five touchdowns, 50 receptions and 547 receiving yards in addition to 201 kick return yards and 255 punt return yards for total of 1018 all-purpose yards.

He finished his career at Buffalo with 96 catches for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 10.3 yards on 25 punt returns.

Osborn made an immediate impact on the team upon his arrival in Miami and was known for his leadership qualities and tireless work ethic.

“He works,” Miami head coach Manny Diaz said in October of 2019. “That is why be brought him to Miami. He is the hardest worker we have in the wide receiver room.”

A native of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Osborn will return to the cold weather once again. Before Buffalo, Osborn played his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.