Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

Coronarivus-savvy Chinese students take early precautions in Miami

Xuejing Li
Coral Gables, Florida
11:15 a.m. Friday, March 27

Before the Coronavirus began to spread in South Florida, Chinese students began to hoard a large number of masks and portable hand sanitizers. They understand the importance of wearing masks and keeping their hands germ free.

From what their families and friends encountered earlier in China, Chinese students here also understand how important it is not to leave home. It is the best way to be protected.

Many people in the United States are unaware of the seriousness of the problem. Although some people are becoming nervous and are buying large quantities of toilet paper, water and food, others are partying on the beach even as the number of cases increases.

April 25, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


