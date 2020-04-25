Xuejing Li Coral Gables, Florida 8:55 p.m. Saturday, April 4

Classes continue online for students of Intensive English Program

Because their English level does not yet meet university standards, some international students, including those from China, South America and the Middle East, study the language in the University of Miami’s Intensive English Program.

And, like the rest of the classes at UM, the IEP courses continued to be offered online after the campus closed in March.

Yifan Jiang from Shanghai said he is nearly finished with his IEP training and can successfully enter the UM undergraduate course next year.

Jiang, who lives off campus in an apartment in the Dadeland area, said his IEP classes were offered on Zoom after spring break from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daifei Peng, also from Shanghai, said she and her boyfriend are both currently attending IEP classes, which are ending this month.

Meanwhile Peng said she is enjoying cooking a lot in her Dadeland apartment until they return to China in July.

