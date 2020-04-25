Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

Classes continue online for students of Intensive English Program

Xuejing Li
Coral Gables, Florida
8:55 p.m. Saturday, April 4

Classes continue online for students of Intensive English Program

Because their English level does not yet meet university standards, some international students, including those from China, South America and the Middle East, study the language in the University of Miami’s Intensive English Program.

And, like the rest of the classes at UM, the IEP courses continued to be offered online after the campus closed in March.

Yifan Jiang from Shanghai said he is nearly finished with his IEP training and can successfully enter the UM undergraduate course next year.

Jiang, who lives off campus in an apartment in the Dadeland area, said his IEP classes were offered on Zoom after spring break from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daifei Peng, also from Shanghai, said she and her boyfriend are both currently attending IEP classes, which are ending this month.

Meanwhile Peng said she is enjoying cooking a lot in her Dadeland apartment until they return to China in July.

To read more blogs from our correspondents, click an area on the map below:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois


Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


April 25, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
2020 Library Research Scholars and Adobe Scholars to showcase their research

Four undergraduates will virtually present projects to celebrate the completion of the University of ...

CNN special report on climate crisis to air Saturday

Bill Weir, CNN’s chief climate correspondent, previewed the special during a climate symposium panel ...

Student garners reflections on the importance of public health

Renae Schmidt, in her second year of the Master of Public Health Program, finds an innovative way to ...

Professor diagnoses the plunge in oil prices

With the world seemingly awash in oil, a Miami Herbert Business School marketing professor assesses ...

Following in her ‘Foote’steps

This year’s Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foote Prize winners include a group who buried a time capsule ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching