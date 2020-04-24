Canes Covering Coronavirus, Florida, Miami

Vibrant Calle Ocho quiet during COVID-19

Maraya Rivera
Little Havana, Miami, Florida
7:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Vibrant Calle Ocho quiet during COVID-19

Brimming with coffee shops, Latin American art galleries and many busy restaurants, Calle Ocho (Eighth Street) traverses one of Miami’s most vibrant Cuban communities.

This one-way street usually has tons of tourist and locals frequenting the famous ice cream shop, Azucar, or one of the most famous Cuban restaurants in Miami, Versailles.

As with many other popular South Florida neighborhoods, the area has lost its appeal because of COVID-19. You might see one or two people walking around in surgical masks with their dogs or maybe a homeless person. But other than that, the streets are completely empty.

In Miami we are currently under a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One thing I am missing is the nightlife this street has to offer. Ball and Chain, Los Altos and Bar Nancy are some of my personal favorites.

Hopefully, soon enough I will be able to go down the street and play dominos at Máximo Gómez Park or enjoy tacos at El Santo Taqueria.

To read more blogs from our correspondents, click an area on the map below:

CoronaBlogMap NewYork-NY Boston-MA Ellington-CT Trumbell-CT Ply-PA Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA PennsylvaniaALL FloridaALL CaliforniaALL Arizona Illinois Illinois Boston-MA

Ellington-CT

Trumbell-CT

Ply-PA

Philly-PA OceanCity-NJ Malvern-PA AmeliaIsland-FL Vero-FL Plantation-FL Miami-FL Hollywood-FL Manamar-FL Tampa-FL PembrookePines-FL WesleyChapel-FL OrangeCounty-CA MonteS-CA


April 24, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


Around the Web
CNN special report on climate crisis to air Saturday

Bill Weir, CNN’s chief climate correspondent, previewed the special during a climate symposium panel ...

Student garners reflections on the importance of public health

Renae Schmidt, in her second year of the Master of Public Health Program, finds an innovative way to ...

Professor diagnoses the plunge in oil prices

With the world seemingly awash in oil, a Miami Herbert Business School marketing professor assesses ...

Following in her ‘Foote’steps

This year’s Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foote Prize winners include a group who buried a time capsule ...

Explore the Cuban Heritage Collection’s Mariel boatlift materials

Books, documents, photos, and video interviews comprise part of the collection on the flotilla that ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching