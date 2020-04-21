Cristina Herrera Wesley Chapel, Florida 8:15 p.m. Sunday, April 19

Hundreds of Florida residents storm the beaches

Beach-goers in the northern part of Florida took advantage of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent decision to begin opening some beaches, starting in Duval County. The announcement came on Friday that some northern Florida beaches would reopen with restrictions. Florida beaches have been closed for about a month due to the COVID-19, and I believe it is necessary for people to get out of their homes for fresh air and to take their minds off of the current crisis.

But opening the beaches may not be the best idea.

I fear people will not practice social distancing as strongly as they should if beaches become crowded. I think it is best for each county to make its own decisions about whether beaches will open depending on the number of people infected in each county.

Pinellas County commissioners, for example, unanimously voted against the reopening of their beaches, including the popular Clearwater Beach. Commissioners decided to extend the local state of emergency another seven days from April 17-24.

If staying inside is the fastest way for the curve to flatten, then I see it being best to continue encouraging people to stay in their homes.

