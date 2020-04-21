Canes Covering Coronavirus, Illinois

Coronavirus Has Turned MIA Into a Ghost Town

Isabella Popadiuk
Bartlett, Illinois
12:30 p.m. March 26, 2020

As I drove to Miami International Airport last night, I noticed the usual evening rush hour was nonexistent. The coronavirus has forced millions of Americans to work from home, and people are not traveling as much. When I pulled into Terminal D at MIA, there were all but a few cars in the drop-off lane in departures. I checked my luggage in the outdoor curbside area and headed inside. Inside the airport was quiet and barren. Two of three security checkpoints were closed, forcing me to walk to the other side of the terminal. Airports are going to keep becoming less busy as airlines cut back on flights. According to BBC News, American Airlines plans to cut 75% of its international flights until May 6.

As I walked toward security, most of the airport and airline staff members were wearing protective masks while standing around and talking–not 6 feet apart, may I add. Going through security was fairly normal, taking off my shoes, putting loose articles and laptops in bins, and going through the metal detector.

MIA, usually a vibrant and busy airport, was now a ghost town with most stores, restaurants, and bars closed in the domestic terminal. International terminals seem to be more chaotic as thousands try to return home during this pandemic. Numerous airports, including Chicago O’Hare, the airport which I flew into from Miami, are experiencing long lines as travelers are being screened coming from other countries.

April 21, 2020

Reporters

Leah Harper


