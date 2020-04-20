Isabella Popadiuk Illinois Route 59 3 p.m. April 16, 2020

Bartlett Hosts COVID-19 Town Hall Meeting on Zoom

As all schools, classes and activities are being held remotely, towns across the United States are also working to keep residents informed by using platforms like zoom to host meetings.

At noon Monday, April 13, Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace hosted a live Zoom webinar with Bartlett Park District and Bartlett Public Library executives to answer questions about their facilities and COVID-19.

There were lots of questions from patrons because even as an employee of the Bartlett Park District I have not been given any update on when the facility I work at, the Bartlett Aquatics Center, an outdoor pool, will reopen.

We are all sitting in our houses eager to get out and about again. But nobody has any solid answers to when facilities in Bartlett will reopen. I found out very quickly that Bartlett executives are not making their own decisions during the pandemic. They are strictly following Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders and must wait for him to proceed after April 30.

“It is much easier to delay a decision instead of canceling it and then trying to reinvent it; that is our opinion, so we are holding off on those decisions right now,” said Wallace.

Bartlett is a small town with around 40,000 residents and has a gamut of small businesses the town uses. Continuously being ordered to stay closed could cause severe and disastrous consequences for business.

To read more blogs from our correspondents, click an area on the map below:



