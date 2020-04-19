Massiel Leyva Miramar, Florida 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8

Miramar requires essential workers, customers to mask up

City Manager Vernon E. Hargray issued an emergency order requiring Miramar residents to wear masks to protect them against the coronavirus when performing essential activities outside of their homes. This order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

This measure requires all employees, delivery workers and customers at grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies and essential businesses, to cover their mouths and noses to avoid the spread of the coronavirus among residents in the community.

The emergency order clarifies that the mask could be any form of homemade cloth covering such as a scarf or handkerchief.

The residents are advised to limit or avoid buying N95 model, also known as surgical masks, because these are limited and needed by the health-care personnel who are in greater exposure at hospitals.

Miramar is now the second South Florida city, after Miami Beach on April 7, to adopt this measure.

Practicing safety measures against the coronavirus, I am wearing a mask and gloves when going to work. I work part time at U.S. South Engineering. Engineering companies are still open since they are considered essential businesses.

Photo credit: Massiel Leyva

